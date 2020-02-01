DADE CITY, Fla. — The annual Kumquat Festival is right around the corner.

The free event featuring kumquat growers and citrus products is being held on Jan. 25 in Dade City.

There will be more than 400 vendors, a kid’s corral with a variety of activities, a car and truck show, live entertainment and a lot of food. There will also be a lot of kumquat products including the famous kumquat pie.

The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Wells Fargo parking lot in downtown.

There will be free shuttles running from two satellite parking areas. One is at the Pasco County Fairgrounds and the other is next to Jarrett Ford on US Highway 301.



You are asked to leave your pets at home and bring cash because not all vendors accept credit and debit cards.

10News WTSP is a proud sponsor of the event.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter