Help students 'Revive and Thrive' through a school supply donation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Whether students are learning in the classroom or at home this fall, they will still need school supplies.
10 Tampa Bay has teamed up with the Pinellas Education Foundation and Westfield Countryside for a school supply drive.
On July 31 you can safely drop off donations outside the shopping center.
Look for the big school bus there and help us “Stuff the Bus” with crayons, pencils, notebooks, backpacks, and more. 10 Tampa Bay will also be broadcasting live from the donation drive.
If you can’t make it on July 31, you can donate supplies at a special “Stuff the Bus” display inside the shopping center through August 17.
Anyone who can’t donate in person, contributing to the drive virtually is an easy option. Visit StuffTheBusPinellas.org to give online.
In Pinellas, more than 60 percent of students are economically disadvantaged. The donated supplies ensure that all students will have the tools they need to succeed in the new school year.
Westfield Countryside is located at the intersection of US 19 and Highway 580 in Clearwater.
