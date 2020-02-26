ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You can expect some big construction projects for Pinellas County Schools during the next couple of years.

The Pinellas school board is showing off plans for a $28 million renovation project at Tyrone Middle School.

This is what a renovation project at Tyrone Middle School in St. Petersburg could look like in 2022.

Pinellas County Schools

It will be done in phases with a new Innovation Center for the school's digital learning, new classroom building, cafeteria, administration offices, art room and band room and upgrades to the existing gymnasium.

This is a rendering for the Tyrone Middle School renovation project that includes a new dining hall and music and arts building.

Pinellas County Schools

The school board will look at a $2.12 million agreement with Rowe Architects, Inc. to move that project ahead.

The project is supposed to start next February and be completed by fall 2022.

These are plans recently shared with parents in Shore Acres for the property that was once Riviera Middle School on 62nd Avenue. That school closed and was demolished during the recession.

This is one of the renderings for a new middle school and YMCA on 62nd Avenue in St. Petersburg. This school will be built at the site of the old Riviera Middle School.

WTSP

Now, the Pinellas School district is working on a design for this combo after it was signed off on by the Florida Department of Education last fall. The Associate Superintendent of Operational Services says they're still working with leaders from the Y on the details.

This is what a new middle school and YMCA could look like on 62nd Avenue in St. Petersburg where the Riviera Middle School once stood.

Pinellas County Schools

But you can see the general layout with the Y entry near the pool and school on the other side in the white building. This school will be open in 2022.

