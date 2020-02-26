ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You can expect some big construction projects for Pinellas County Schools during the next couple of years.
The Pinellas school board is showing off plans for a $28 million renovation project at Tyrone Middle School.
It will be done in phases with a new Innovation Center for the school's digital learning, new classroom building, cafeteria, administration offices, art room and band room and upgrades to the existing gymnasium.
The school board will look at a $2.12 million agreement with Rowe Architects, Inc. to move that project ahead.
The project is supposed to start next February and be completed by fall 2022.
These are plans recently shared with parents in Shore Acres for the property that was once Riviera Middle School on 62nd Avenue. That school closed and was demolished during the recession.
Now, the Pinellas School district is working on a design for this combo after it was signed off on by the Florida Department of Education last fall. The Associate Superintendent of Operational Services says they're still working with leaders from the Y on the details.
But you can see the general layout with the Y entry near the pool and school on the other side in the white building. This school will be open in 2022.
