List: After-school programs across Tampa Bay

Check out a few of the after-school programs in time for students returning to school this fall.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the new 2021-22 academic school year, many local organizations are offering students access to after-school programs.

Here's a sampling of the programs across the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Public Schools Out-of-School Time (HOST) Program provides elementary and middle schoolers with "a safe, supervised environment" for children Monday-Friday.

While taking place before and after school, the school district offers the program and its activities to children in kindergarten through 8th grade.

The district combined its elementary and middle school programs to "help build relationships between feeder schools and establish continuity" between the two.

Pasco County

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers offers two free programs that are both federally funded.

The Success Through Academic Readiness (STAR) Academy caters to elementary students with "an array of academic enrichment activities outside their regular day at no charge to the participants."

The DELTA Academy, which stands for determination, education leadership, talent, and achievement is for middle school students that allows them an additional chance to be academically stimulated outside of school.

Polk County

Campus KidCare is a program provided by a partnership between Polk County Public Schools and local child care providers.

It is available before and after school for elementary children. The program is said to be designed to "safely care for your child and to give him/her extra support between the school and home."

Click here to view the KidCare programs that are housed in the Polk County elementary schools.

Pinellas County

The county has a lot to offer for children through the Youth Enrichment Program.

The program services children ages 6-14 and is said to help to promote academic success by allowing students to be "hands-on" with activities that allow for them to be more confident in the classroom.

"Free healthy snacks are served daily; and free bus transportation from some local schools to the program is offered at both of our locations," according to the Youth Enrichment Program.

With two locations in the Pinellas County area, you have the opportunity to enroll your student at Thomas “Jet” Jackson or the Skyview location. The program is open from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year.

Sarasota County

The Prodigy Cultural Arts Program is a research-based prevention and diversion program for at-risk students age 5-18.

Communication, leadership, problem solving, anger management, career aspirations and goal-setting are all skills the prodigy program helps provide students. It is all done through visual and performing arts.