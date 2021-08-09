Where to get free or discounted back-to-school shoes in the Tampa Bay area

An in-person school year means all new back-to-school outfits.

TAMPA, Fla. — Kids are getting ready to head back to the classroom this week. And a new in-person school year means a whole new set of back-to-school outfits.

For families in the Tampa Bay area looking to save money on back-to-school shoes — we've got you covered.

Here's where to get free or discounted shoes ahead of the upcoming school year.

Tax-free holiday

Shoes are included on the list of tax-exempt items in Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. They just have to be $60 or less to qualify.

But you'll have to act fast. The tax-free holiday ends Monday, Aug. 9.

Pasco Schools shoe donation event

Leaders from Pasco County schools are giving away thousands of free shoes and backpacks to kids in need.

The event takes place on Monday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Pasco Schools District Office, located at 7227 Land O’Lakes Boulevard, Building 3.

After you turn on Gator Lane, building 3 is the first building on your right. Park in the first parking lot on your right and follow the signs to “Shoe Donation Event.”

The county is also giving away shoes and socks to students at the end of October with its "Two Good Soles" drive.

This non-profit provides new and quality used clothing and shoes to low-income or in-crisis school-age children in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties — absolutely free of charge.

To come in and shop for free shoes and clothes at any of their three retail stores in Clearwater and St. Pete, schedule an appointment here.

Online