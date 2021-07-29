Here are the school supplies included in Florida's tax-free holiday

FLORIDA, USA — Schools will soon be opening their doors for the fall semester and that means it's time for the 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.
The holiday was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis after being passed by the Florida Legislature. It will begin on Saturday, July 31 and run through Monday, Aug. 9 according to The Department of Revenue.
Once the holiday is in full swing, many back-to-school items will be exempt from sales tax.
There are three main categories to help guide you on your shopping journey this year:
- Select clothing, footwear, and accessories selling for $60 or less per item
- School supplies that are $15 or less per item
- The first $1,000 of the sales price for personal computers and related accessories for home or personal use are exempt from sales tax
Examples of exempt clothing and accessories
- Athletic supporters
- Baby clothes
- Backpacks and book bags
- Bras
- Dresses
- Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos
- Uniforms (work, school, and athletic, excluding pads)
- Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)
- Socks
- Pants
Examples of exempt school supply items
- Binders
- Calculators
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Folders
- Lunch-boxes
- Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, highlighters, and refills
- Scissors
- Notebooks
- Staplers and staples (used to secure paper products)
Examples of exempt computers and computer-related accessories
- Computers for noncommercial home or personal use (Desktop, laptop, tablet)
- Flash drives
- Jump drives
- Memory cards
- Headphones (including earbuds)
- Microphones used for computers
- Printer cartridges
- Computer speakers
- Web cameras
- Ink cartridges
For more information on items that are exempt and those that are taxable, click here.
