Here are the school supplies included in Florida's tax-free holiday

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will run from July 31 through Aug. 9.

FLORIDA, USA — Schools will soon be opening their doors for the fall semester and that means it's time for the 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

The holiday was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis after being passed by the Florida Legislature. It will begin on Saturday, July 31 and run through Monday, Aug. 9 according to The Department of Revenue.

Once the holiday is in full swing, many back-to-school items will be exempt from sales tax.

There are three main categories to help guide you on your shopping journey this year:

Select clothing, footwear, and accessories selling for $60 or less per item

School supplies that are $15 or less per item

The first $1,000 of the sales price for personal computers and related accessories for home or personal use are exempt from sales tax

Examples of exempt clothing and accessories

Athletic supporters

Baby clothes

Backpacks and book bags

Bras

Dresses

Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos

Uniforms (work, school, and athletic, excluding pads)

Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)

Socks

Pants

Examples of exempt school supply items

Binders

Calculators

Composition books

Crayons

Folders

Lunch-boxes

Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, highlighters, and refills

Scissors

Notebooks

Staplers and staples (used to secure paper products)

Examples of exempt computers and computer-related accessories

Computers for noncommercial home or personal use (Desktop, laptop, tablet)

Flash drives

Jump drives

Memory cards

Headphones (including earbuds)

Microphones used for computers

Printer cartridges

Computer speakers

Web cameras

Ink cartridges

For more information on items that are exempt and those that are taxable, click here.