College Board to release official AP African American course framework after Florida's rejection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A week after the state rejected it, the College Board, the body that oversees Advanced Placement courses for high school students is expected to release the official framework of a proposed African American Studies course Wednesday.

The framework has been in the developmental stage since March 2022 and will replace the preliminary pilot course framework that has been under discussion, College Board said in a statement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration rejected the initial framework from being taught in the state more than a week ago. The Florida Department of Education highlighted specific issues with proposed sections on Black queer studies, reparations, the Black Lives Matter movement and activism, saying the proposed topics amount to indoctrination, not education.

The rejection faced immediate pushback from civil rights groups across Florida. Last week, alongside leaders and high school students at the state capitol in Tallahassee, civil rights attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue the state and Gov. DeSantis if the course was not allowed to be taught.

The Department of Education released a statement last week on its decision to reject the course, which stated in part, "as presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."

The department also cited the inclusion of political literature from many Black scholars, feminists, writers and activists. Other topics in the proposed course at odds with the department include reparations and intersectionality, according to FDOE.