Parrish high school receives $25K donation for automotive program

PARRISH, Fla. — A local high school received a $25,000 check Thursday afternoon "to develop and employ young, skilled, local students for jobs in the automotive service field."

The Gettel Automotive Group donated the hunk of money to the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program at Parrish Community High during a special ceremony.

Both students and instructors were at the ceremony speaking about the program along with demonstrating some of the repairs and skills they were taught.

“We are extremely grateful for the large contribution Gettel Automotive has made to our automotive program,” PCHS Principal Craig Little said in a statement. “Their generosity and partnership will contribute to our program's goal of becoming one of the best in the state.”

Courses and certifications offered through the high school program include:

Automotive Service Safety and Service Pollution Prevention

Engine Repair

Brakes

Electrical

Heating

A/C

Engine Performance

Suspension

Steering