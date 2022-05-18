Christian Hardigree selected as USF St. Pete's next regional chancellor

She will start her new role at the university on July 1.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After searching for its next regional chancellor, the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus has finally selected someone to take on the title.

The university's president, Rhea Law, announced Wednesday that Christian Hardigree would be the next regional chancellor of the campus in St. Pete. She will be replacing Regional Chancellor Martin Tadlock, who will be returning to a teaching role after five years.

Hardigree, who used to work as the founding dean of the School of Hospitality at Metropolitan State University (MSU), will start her new role in the Sunshine State on July 1, a news release from USF explains.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christian Hardigree, a leader who brings a demonstrated history of academic and administrative experience, as well as an excellent record of serving the communities she has been a part of throughout her career,” Law said in a statement.

“I am confident she will be an outstanding advocate for the St. Petersburg campus and a trusted partner to me as we work together to continue the University of South Florida’s tremendous momentum.”

This selection comes after a national search process that included feedback from USF faculty, staff, students and community members, the university says. When the final three candidates were remaining, town hall meetings were conducted and Law made sure to interview each person.

"Chancellor Hardigree brings a compelling mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience to this vital position," said Melissa Seixas, the chair of the USF St. Petersburg Campus Advisory Board, in a statement. "With more than 20 years spent in higher education, she has the knowledge and understanding necessary to take our distinctive campus to even greater heights.

"I am confident USF St. Petersburg will continue to flourish under Chancellor Hardigree's leadership."

Hardigree is coming to USF St. Pete with many accomplishments under her belt, including securing more than $3.7 million in external funds to support MSU along with designing, launching and funding initiatives to better education, USF explains.

“I absolutely fell in love with the faculty, staff, students and community members I met at USF St. Petersburg,” Hardigree said. “It’s clearly a special place, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such a vibrant campus."

The new regional chancellor says she "can't wait to get started [in her new role]."