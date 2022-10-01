DeSantis: $200M provided in school recognition awards for 1,400 schools in Florida

To qualify for the recognition award, public schools must receive a grade of A or improve one letter grade from the year before.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Schools across Florida will soon be receiving extra funds based on student growth and teaching excellence.

During a news conference Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a total of 1,400 schools across the Sunshine State will receive part of $200 million awarded through the School Recognition Program.

The program "recognizes the high quality of many of Florida's public schools."

DeSantis, who was speaking at Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port, explained how many schools, in part, will receive money county-by-county:

Sarasota County -- 24 schools (total of $3.8 million)

Lee County -- 27 schools (total of $3.6 million)

Collier County -- 38 schools (total of $5 million)

Charlotte County -- 6 schools

Hardee County -- 1 school (Bowling Green Elementary set to receive $54,000)

“It’s really important that when you have success that [it’s] recognized, and that’s what these awards are doing,” DeSantis said.

The money was awarded to select schools based on their student growth and teaching excellence during the 2021-2022 school year. To qualify for the recognition award, public schools must receive a grade of A or improve one letter grade from the year before, DeSantis said.

Falling under the schools in Sarasota County, Toledo Blade Elementary School is set to receive $142,000 from the bonuses.

Schools can use the money for different things, including:

Bonuses to the faculty and staff;

Educational equipment or materials to assist in maintaining and improving student performance; or

Temporary personnel for the school to assist in maintaining and improving student performance.

“It was great to award Toledo Blade Elementary with nearly $150,000 in school recognition funds, which is a testament to their commitment to academic excellence,” Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. said in a statement.