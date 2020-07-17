Diocese of St. Petersburg Catholic Schools delay reopening due to coronavirus pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state, some school districts are developing plans to delay the return back to the classroom. Diocese of St. Petersburg K-12 Catholic schools are no different.
Bishop Gregory Parkes, of St. Petersburg, announced the delay in a letter to pastors, priests, educators and parents/guardians.
Now, classes will start two weeks later than initially anticipated, on Aug. 24.
"As your bishop, I am very concerned about the health and well-being of our school children, our dedicated teachers and school staff, and our families. I have been praying about next steps and consulting with many sources," Parkes said, in part.
Ultimately, Parkes said he believes it is important for students to return to in-person instruction, but made the decision based on needing more time to monitor coronavirus cases in the state and best prepare for a safe return.
Changes will need to be made to the school's academic year, including a new calendar, but Parkes said each school will be worked with on a local level to make adjustments.
The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg operates 93 parishes in the Tampa Bay-area.
RELATED: 'Let's just follow the data and the actual science': Gov. DeSantis wants students back in the classroom
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
- Ousted Florida COVID-19 dashboard manager files whistleblower complaint
- Hillsborough superintendent presents reopening plans with delayed school year start date
- 156 more Floridians have died from COVID-19 as state reports another 13,965 cases
- Florida's recent record day for COVID-19 might not have been quite that high
- Gov. DeSantis: Florida to cut ties with testing labs providing delayed COVID-19 results
- How to see Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter