Diocese of St. Petersburg Catholic Schools delay reopening due to coronavirus pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state, some school districts are developing plans to delay the return back to the classroom. Diocese of St. Petersburg K-12 Catholic schools are no different.

Bishop Gregory Parkes, of St. Petersburg, announced the delay in a letter to pastors, priests, educators and parents/guardians.

Now, classes will start two weeks later than initially anticipated, on Aug. 24.

"As your bishop, I am very concerned about the health and well-being of our school children, our dedicated teachers and school staff, and our families. I have been praying about next steps and consulting with many sources," Parkes said, in part.

Ultimately, Parkes said he believes it is important for students to return to in-person instruction, but made the decision based on needing more time to monitor coronavirus cases in the state and best prepare for a safe return.

Changes will need to be made to the school's academic year, including a new calendar, but Parkes said each school will be worked with on a local level to make adjustments.

The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg operates 93 parishes in the Tampa Bay-area.

