Florida lawmakers to explore alternatives to AP courses, SAT exam

As the ongoing back and forth battle between the state and College Board continues, top education officials have indicated they're looking at different options.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the latest back and forth battle between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis administration, the Florida Department of Education and College Board, the state may be exploring new options when it comes to college entrance exams and advanced placement courses.

The governor and top education officials are now suggesting they are looking to part ways with College Board, AP courses and the SAT.

"The College Board, who elected them? Are there other choices? Turns out there are," DeSantis said in a press conference in Jacksonville.

DeSantis once again did not mince words when it comes to his thoughts on the College Board, now indicating the state is exploring new options.

“College credit yes, having that available for everyone absolutely. [But] does it have to be the College Board? Or can it be some of these other providers that have really good track records?” the governor continued.

It turns out the state may already be eyeing specific alternatives. 10 Tampa Bay confirmed in an email from State University System Chancellor of Florida Ray Rodrigues that he had several meetings with leaders of the Classical Learning Test (CLT).

"The State University System of Florida is the largest university system in the country that still requires an entrance exam as part of our admissions process," Rodrigues said in a statement. "We currently accept SAT and ACT. Our nationally ranked #1 system is never content to rest on our laurels and we are always looking for ways to improve.

"Adding another option for our students could be a method of improvement.”

DeSantis has already suggested alternatives for AP courses.

“IB courses, they’re actually more rigorous, the Cambridge is also more rigorous," he said.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis answered a question about the governor's stance in a community meeting Monday.

“I think the biggest thing is continue to actively engage," Davis said. "As educators, we have seen the positive impacts that those courses have had for our children and what it does to be able to help our learners.”

He also said it’s important that Florida students can still keep up with the rest of the country.

“We also want our children to be able to compete from a national perspective," Davis said. "So from our side of it, I just think continue to engage educators and identify what's working and what's not.”

DeSantis said he wants to maintain moving to a different model that wouldn’t impact college prospects

“I don't think anyone should be concerned about somehow our high school students not having opportunities for that, they absolutely will, it’s just a matter of the best way to do it,” he said.