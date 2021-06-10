Florida Dept. of Education considers taking action against 11 school districts for mask mandates

Both Sarasota and Hillsborough County school district leaders could also face disciplinary action, despite both changing their mandates this week.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hillsborough and Sarasota County school districts could still face penalties from the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) for implementing strict face mask mandates at the beginning of the school year.

And that's despite leaders making changes to their mandates in recent days.

The FLDOE is meeting Thursday to consider disciplinary action against 11 school districts across the state.

School districts in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Sarasota counties will also be up for potential penalties.

In Hillsborough County, school board members dropped requirements needed for parents to opt their students out of mask-wearing. The change took place Thursday, hours before the FLDOE's meeting.

School board members in Sarasota County voted unanimously to repeal their mandate regardless of whether COVID-19 cases go above the district's 10 percent positivity rate threshold. Changes to the masking policy first took effect Sept. 27 when cases first dropped.

The recent changes in Hillsborough and Sarasota schools now make them compliant with the state’s ruling on masks, but it’s not a guarantee that funds won't be withheld by the governor.