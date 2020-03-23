RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Schools might have their doors closed until April 15, but that didn't stop a group of Florida teachers from making their students' day.

Teachers from Warren Hope Dawson Elementary in Riverview got in their cars, formed a caravan, and drove around the neighborhoods where their students live. The teachers all honked and waived from their cars while the kids and their families stood in their driveways.

Adrienne Bates is a second grade teacher at Warren Hope Dawson Elementary. She said the drive was a way to show how much teachers love their students.

Bates said the idea came from Mrs. Leopold, a first grade teacher there. After brainstorming and coming up with a plan, their principal came up with a route to make sure they got to see all of the students.

"We miss them so much!" Bates said.

Bates said the caravan of teachers was out for two hours and visited eight neighborhoods.

It was a way to see their students while also practicing social distancing.

Bates said there were people in the neighborhoods they drove past who didn't even have kids, but came out and waved at them.

