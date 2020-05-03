TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously passed school its impact fee ordinance Wednesday night.

The meeting didn't last long: Commissioners passed the ordinance unanimously after everyone in the crowd agreed they were for it, as well.

It about doubles the impact fees in Hillsborough County—from roughly $4,000 for a single-family home to about $8,000 for a single-family home.

The county administrator explains this money has to go toward building schools.

"What happens is a builder, who is building a home or a commercial space, will actually pay the impact fee as part of the cost of building the house," County Administrator Mike Merrill said.

"Of course when someone buys the home from the builder, that’s part of the cost structure," he explained.

The superintendent tells us because of the growth they're experiencing, they need to build 38 schools in 15 years, so, the impact fees will now keep up with that growth as families move into those homes.

