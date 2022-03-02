Hillsborough County Public Schools adding 2 new academy high schools

The innovative plan is part of the school system's "Building Tampa's Tomorrow" workforce development initiative.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools has plans to incorporate new school programs to better prepare students for the workforce after graduation.

Through the "Building Tampa's Tomorrow" workforce development initiative, the school system, in collaboration with industry leaders, plans to create two new academy high schools, according to a press release. The Hillsborough Medical Academy and the Hillsborough Hillsborough Construction Academy are set to open in Fall 2023.

In addition, Hillsborough County Schools is opening a Medical Technical College in Fall 2024.

Through the academies, school leaders hope to better prepare students with the skills for a well-paved career path after graduating from high school. They'll be trained in "state-of-the-art programs and housed in high-tech, advanced facilities through partnerships at local, state, and national levels."

"It is essential that we set our students up for success by equipping them with the skills and knowledge that will be required of them for these in-demand jobs," School Board Chair Nadia Combs said in a statement.

The Hillsborough Medical Academy at D.W. Waters will serve students district-wide in ninth through 12th grade. HCPS is working with major hospitals in the area to discuss course programs and equipment students will need in the training courses.

Students will be able to achieve industry certifications to become nursing assistants, EKG technicians, home health aides, personal trainers and emergency medical responders.

The Medical Technical College set to open in 2024 will be close to the Medical Academy in order to create a continued education pathway for students.

The Hillsborough Construction Academy will also be open to students in ninth through 12th grade from across the county. Local industry experts in construction are working with the school to help create programs for students that will benefit them upon graduation. They'll be able to gain certification in building construction, A/C, refrigeration, heating technology, electric vehicles, augmented reality/visualization, water infrastructure/treatment and framing/drywall.

"Hillsborough County Public Schools is answering the call to leverage a highly trained workforce that aligns with the needs of employers in the Tampa Bay area," Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement.

Current students at D.W. Waters in plumbing, cosmetology and barbering programs will end this school year there and transition to another site with the same program for 2022-23.

During the 2022-23 school year, D.W. Waters will undergo a redesign of the facility and open for students the next school year.