Hillsborough County students to be honored with laptops, scholarships for perfect attendance

TAMPA, Fla. — Can you confidently say you never missed a day of school ever from kindergarten through 12th grade? Seven seniors in Hillsborough County Public Schools sure can — and they're going to be honored for the achievement!

To mark the impressive accomplishment, the seven students will be guests at Tuesday night's school board meeting. There they will receive a brand-new laptop from Partners in Education.

They are also receiving a $500 scholarship from Suncoast Credit Union Foundation.

The students with perfect attendance are:

Dillon Quigley — Alonso High School

Anthony Joannides — King High School

Alisha Thomas — King High School

Dante Patterson — Middleton High School

Erik Dyer — Newsome High School

Tyler Ryall — Newsome High School

Mason Charbeneau — Riverview High School

“Congratulations to these seven students who have stepped up to the challenge and achieved this incredible accomplishment," Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement. "They have demonstrated a phenomenal level of commitment by never missing a day of school which contributed to their success over their educational careers.