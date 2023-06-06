Hillsborough County students to be honored with laptops, scholarships for perfect attendance

TAMPA, Fla. — Can you confidently say you never missed a day of school ever from kindergarten through 12th grade? Seven seniors in Hillsborough County Public Schools sure can — and they're going to be honored for the achievement!
To mark the impressive accomplishment, the seven students will be guests at Tuesday night's school board meeting. There they will receive a brand-new laptop from Partners in Education.
They are also receiving a $500 scholarship from Suncoast Credit Union Foundation.
The students with perfect attendance are:
- Dillon Quigley — Alonso High School
- Anthony Joannides — King High School
- Alisha Thomas — King High School
- Dante Patterson — Middleton High School
- Erik Dyer — Newsome High School
- Tyler Ryall — Newsome High School
- Mason Charbeneau — Riverview High School
“Congratulations to these seven students who have stepped up to the challenge and achieved this incredible accomplishment," Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement. "They have demonstrated a phenomenal level of commitment by never missing a day of school which contributed to their success over their educational careers.
"I also want to thank the families behind these learners who provided a strong support system that allowed each student to thrive and ultimately reach this amazing achievement. I am confident these students will be successful in future endeavors and will continue to exhibit the same amount of diligence they have shown thus far in their lives."