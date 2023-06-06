x
Education

Hillsborough County students to be honored with laptops, scholarships for perfect attendance

The seven students are receiving a $500 scholarship from Suncoast Credit Union Foundation.
Credit: stock.adobe.com
School classroom file photo

TAMPA, Fla. — Can you confidently say you never missed a day of school ever from kindergarten through 12th grade? Seven seniors in Hillsborough County Public Schools sure can — and they're going to be honored for the achievement!

To mark the impressive accomplishment, the seven students will be guests at Tuesday night's school board meeting. There they will receive a brand-new laptop from Partners in Education.

They are also receiving a $500 scholarship from Suncoast Credit Union Foundation.

The students with perfect attendance are:

  • Dillon Quigley — Alonso High School
  • Anthony Joannides — King High School
  • Alisha Thomas — King High School
  • Dante Patterson — Middleton High School
  • Erik Dyer — Newsome High School
  • Tyler Ryall — Newsome High School
  • Mason Charbeneau — Riverview High School

“Congratulations to these seven students who have stepped up to the challenge and achieved this incredible accomplishment," Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement. "They have demonstrated a phenomenal level of commitment by never missing a day of school which contributed to their success over their educational careers. 

"I also want to thank the families behind these learners who provided a strong support system that allowed each student to thrive and ultimately reach this amazing achievement. I am confident these students will be successful in future endeavors and will continue to exhibit the same amount of diligence they have shown thus far in their lives."

