Hillsborough, Polk County school districts to announce teacher of the year award winners

TAMPA, Fla. — The school districts in Hillsborough and Polk counties will hold ceremonies Thursday evening to honor a handful of teachers after what has been another challenging year.

Hillsborough County Public Schools says three educators will receive awards out of 675 nominees chosen by peers from classrooms across the district.

Those three award categories are: Ida S. Baker Diversity Educator of the Year, Instructional Support Employee of the Year and Teacher of the year.

A little further west, Polk County Public Schools will be holding a ceremony of its own where finalists will be recognized with video tributes and receive sponsored gifts. The Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year winners will also receive a cash prize.

Hillsborough County's ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Polk County will hold its ceremony at 6 p.m. at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.