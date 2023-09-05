Hillsborough school board votes 4-3 in favor to close Just Elementary School

Back in April, Superintendent Addison Davis said moving students to the other two C-rated schools will put them in front of more highly-qualified teachers.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board voted Tuesday to close Just Elementary School, a majority-minority school along coveted property near the Hillsborough River in West Tampa.

The vote came in a 4-3 decision for the school board, which according to documents from Hillsborough County Public Schools, the district wants to close Just Elementary on Spruce Street and send students to Booker T. Washington and Tampa Bay Boulevard elementary schools.



Just Elementary School was an F-rated school and the vote to close it down raised concerns of gentrification.

10 Investigates found long before board members approved the plan of closing Just Elementary School from Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis, a 2015 redevelopment plan from the Tampa Housing Authority and the City of Tampa foreshadowed the school would eventually be gone.

"These schools, Stewart and Blake, are on the river, just like Just," CEO of Project LINK in West Tampa Tina Young said. "Developers want this land, and they will do anything to take it."

The West River Master Plan shows how the City of Tampa, the Tampa Housing Authority, Hillsborough County and Hillsborough County Public Schools all own 120 acres of connected land along the Hillsborough River.

The plan calls for all four of the government agencies to work together to reconfigure the area and open the area for residential and commercial development.

Four Hillsborough County schools, including Just Elementary, are one of the plan’s focal points.