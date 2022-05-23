IDEA Public Schools to provide free meals this summer

The meals will include breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria of an IDEA campus in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — IDEA Public Schools said in a news release on Sunday they will be offering free and healthy meals this summer at their two campuses in Hillsborough County to children who rely on their schools for food.

The meals will be served in the cafeteria at IDEA Victory in North Tampa and IDEA Hope in East Tampa from Tuesday, May 31 to Friday, July 22.

Any child, regardless if they are an IDEA student and are younger than 18, can get free breakfast and lunch, the news release said.

“More than 80,000 people live within two miles of our campuses. We’re excited to have this big, positive impact on so many of our neighbors,” said Adam Miller, executive director of IDEA Florida. “At IDEA Public Schools, we’re committed to being a hub for our community, and nothing says ‘we care about you’ like a tasty meal!”

The news release said IDEA Public Schools partnered with the Seamless Summer Option, which helps make sure children, especially in low-income areas, can continue to get nutritious meals when school is not in session for the summer.

All children who choose to eat breakfast and lunch this summer are required to eat the food in the cafeteria in any of the two IDEA campuses Monday through Friday.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch will be provided from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

IDEA said the meals service will be unavailable from June 27 through July 1 due to federal holidays.

Families looking to find more information about the summer meals are encouraged to contact any of the IDEA Public Schools campuses below:

IDEA Victory – 11612 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa – (813) 461-6650