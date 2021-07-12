Mask or no mask? How local schools are implementing new CDC guidelines

Under new CDC guidelines, vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear a mask in schools.

TAMPA, Fla. — New CDC guidelines say vaccinated students and teachers don't need to wear masks in schools this upcoming year.

The guideline change was announced late last week, and local school districts have already begun sharing their plans.

Hillsborough County:

Currently finalizing school reopening plan

Parents can expect to hear from schools in the coming weeks

Polk County:

Mask use is optional

Unvaccinated students and teachers strongly encouraged to mask up

Pasco County:

Mask use is optional

Masks haven't been mandated since May 28, the last day of school

Sarasota County:

School board to meet on July 13 to discuss mask mandates

Current policy: Mask use is optional

To read more about the CDC's updated guidelines, click here.