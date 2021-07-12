Mask or no mask? How local schools are implementing new CDC guidelines

TAMPA, Fla. — New CDC guidelines say vaccinated students and teachers don't need to wear masks in schools this upcoming year.
The guideline change was announced late last week, and local school districts have already begun sharing their plans.
Hillsborough County:
- Currently finalizing school reopening plan
- Parents can expect to hear from schools in the coming weeks
Polk County:
- Mask use is optional
- Unvaccinated students and teachers strongly encouraged to mask up
Pasco County:
- Mask use is optional
- Masks haven't been mandated since May 28, the last day of school
Sarasota County:
- School board to meet on July 13 to discuss mask mandates
- Current policy: Mask use is optional
