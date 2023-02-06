Here's how you can help name a new elementary school in Polk County

The new school in Winter Haven is scheduled to open in August 2023.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to help choose the name of a new school in your local community?

Well good news, here's how you can exactly do that!

Polk County Public Schools is asking the local area for help in naming their newest elementary school with four possible selections.

The school is located at 9525 State Highway 653 in Winter Haven and is scheduled to open in August 2023, PCPS said in a news release Monday.

A naming committee combined with school, district and community leaders have listed the following four possible names for the new school:

Sensabaugh Elementary — This name will honor Effie Reeve Sensabaugh, who was a beloved elementary teacher in Winter Haven and spent over 40 years teaching students in the local area.

— This name will honor Effie Reeve Sensabaugh, who was a beloved elementary teacher in Winter Haven and spent over 40 years teaching students in the local area. South Pointe Elementary — This name relates to the new school’s location in the southernmost point of Winter Haven.

— This name relates to the new school’s location in the southernmost point of Winter Haven. Osprey Elementary — The option refers to an osprey, which is a bird found commonly year-round in the location of the new school.

— The option refers to an osprey, which is a bird found commonly year-round in the location of the new school. Osprey Landing Elementary — As the previous option, this name embraces ospreys and their unique location at the new school.

To cast your vote for the school's new name, click here. Voting will close on Monday, Feb. 20.

"...the new school will serve approximately 996 students," PCPS stated in the news release. "The new school will increase available classroom space within a fast-growing area of Polk County, and reduce potential strain on existing schools like Chain of Lakes, Alturas, and Spook Hill elementaries."