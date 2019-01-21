PALM HARBOR, Fla. — There's a new school opening for kids in Pinellas County who have difficulties learning.

The school district is will open what's called the Center for Literacy Innovation, to teach kids who are struggling to read because of learning disabilities like dyslexia.

The school will open in the old Palm Harbor Elementary and only serve North county students. Initially, it will open for grades 1-4, but there are plans for expansion later. It's not just for students who need extra help, there will be space for gifted students as well.

Only 80 students will be accepted into the new Center for Literacy and those who apply will be screened to make sure they are a good fit for the program. The district is keeping this initial school small. The curriculum will take a systematic, multi-sensory approach to teaching. If this proves successful, more kids who need it will get this type of instruction.

Lynne Mowatt is the Executive Director of Exceptional Student Education for Pinellas County Schools.

"Short term, we'd like to replicate this in many of our schools in our district so that we would have some mid-county opportunities and south county opportunities, but my overall goal is that every single school in our district would have this training about teaching of literacy and reading for any student that is struggling," Mowatt said.

Parents who want to know more about the program and if their child qualifies can go to an information session from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Palm Harbor University High School. Click or tap here for more information.

