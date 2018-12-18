LAND O’LAKES, Fla. – The Pasco County school board voted to keep Lacoochee Elementary School open, despite low attendance, financial issues and poor performance.

The vote was 3-2.

According to spokesperson Linda Cobbe, if the board approved the decision, most students from Lacoochee would have attended Cox Elementary, which is about six miles away. Teachers and assistants would have also to Cox.

Parents at Lacoochee had said they would be sad to see the school go, and partially blamed the possible closure on lack of community involvement.

“I've lived here all my life. I went to school in Lacoochee. I just hope they don't close it. But if they do, it's partly our fault, the community,” said Betty Wood, who has grandchildren at Lacoochee and attended the school herself.

Wood said parents have not been involved enough with paying dues, raising money for the school and overall participation.

If the board approved the closure, it would have taken effect for the 2019-2020 school year.

