Pasco Schools: No audience members, spectators at school events

Superintendent Kurt Browning says this decision was made to help stop the spread of coronavirus but still allow events to happen.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — School auditoriums and bleachers on the sidelines will be empty at Pasco County Schools starting Monday, Superintendent Kurt Browning says.

This, because of recent spikes in coronavirus cases and a countywide infection rate hovering just below nine percent, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

Superintendent Browning says beginning Nov. 23, all extracurricular events, such as sporting games and plays, will continue as scheduled. However, audiences and spectators won't be allowed to attend those events. Browning said in a statement this decision was made to limit the "unnecessary spread" of coronavirus that happens when large crowds gather.

Because there are still several sporting and other events scheduled during Thanksgiving break and before school is dismissed for winter break, Browning said the district doesn't want to cancel those events but wants to keep students and families safe.

The superintendent says possible live streams and recordings of events can be arranged.

Browning stressed that he hopes this will just be a temporary change in the district's policy and said the new policy will be re-evaluated once the county sees a percent positive rate of five percent or lower for seven consecutive days. He said the current weekly rate is nine percent.

"We feel this is a reasonable compromise that will be effective in keeping infection rates under control while allowing our amazing students to perform," Browning said.

