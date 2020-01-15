PASCO COUNTY, Fla — At the school board meeting Jan. 14, the Pasco County School Board announced that Hudson Elementary will be closing at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

The elementary school’s closure is part of the Project RISE Expansion. The school district’s mission says on its website this plan will ensure all students have “Relevant, Inspiring, Supportive Experiences.”

The plan for the current students at Hudson Elementary, just totaling over 500 according to a district spokesperson, would be to rezone to Northwest Elementary and Gulf Highlands Elementary. Parents of students also have the option to submit a "hardship choice application."

The district website says there will be a public hearing on this in April 2020. followed by a school board's final vote.

You can read about Project RISE here.

