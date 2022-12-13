Pinellas County Schools add additional day due to Hurricane Nicole

Hurricane Ian earlier in the fall did not force the district to add any additional instructional days.

LARGO, Fla. — Mark your calendar now: Students at Pinellas County Schools will need to return to class during an extra day in the spring to make up for lost time because of Hurricane Nicole.

The district announced schools will be open on Monday, March 20, 2023, for added instructional time. This day is considered a "designated hurricane make-up day," according to the schools' calendar.

"The instructional time lost will need to be made up to meet the state’s minimum requirement of instructional minutes," a district spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The district closed for four days in September amid Hurricane Ian but did not have to add additional days to the calendar. Hurricane Nicole, however, forced schools to close on Nov. 10.