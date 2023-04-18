Pinellas County Schools lifts ban on 'The Bluest Eye'

In a move that drew national attention, district officials banned the book from school libraries earlier this year under State Board of Education Rule 6A-7.015.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Less than a month after a national controversy over removing a movie on civil rights icon Ruby Bridges from a St. Petersburg elementary school, the district on Tuesday lifted a ban on "The Bluest Eye" by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison.

In a move that drew national attention, district officials banned the book from school libraries earlier this year under State Board of Education Rule 6A-7.015.

But the district reversed course after a team of six library media specialists and a district coordinator for libraries media read the book and lifted the ban.

A district spokesperson says the book will be available for high school students at district library media centers for high schools. No parental permission will be required to check out the book.