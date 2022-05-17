Pinellas County Schools to choose new superintendent Tuesday

The school board is holding a special meeting to choose between three finalists.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County school board is holding a special meeting today to choose the next superintendent. There are three finalists up for consideration to replace retiring superintendent Michael Grego.

The school board officially started the search in January holding workshops, online surveys, focus groups and meetings with staff, students and even community members, to get to the three finalists. Ann Hembrook, Kevin Hendrick and Michael Ramirez all have diverse backgrounds in education and leadership.

Hembrook is currently an area superintendent in Marion County. Throughout her career, she's been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and director of professional development.

Hendrick is currently an associate superintendent of teaching and learning in the Pinellas County School District. He has 24 years of educational experience and has been with Pinellas County schools throughout most of his career.

Michael Ramirez is currently the deputy superintendent of Denver Public Schools holding that position since 2019. He has 27 years of experience in education, including 16 years in Broward County schools in Florida.