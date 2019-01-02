BRADENTON, Fla. — We’re happy to announce Bashaw Elementary School as our 10News School the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

Three years ago, the administration transformed Bashaw into a STEAM school preparing students for careers available to them in the future.

Every class goes to the Engineering Lab every other week for 90 minutes, and every week each student takes both an art and music class.

The learning doesn’t start and stop with the school bell on this campus. Students could enroll in a variety of clubs like gardening, running, student council, art, chorus or violin to name a few.

Check this out: students also can start a savings account with a local bank and make monthly deposits when a rep visits the school. All with the parents’ permission of course.

With so much to taking place on one campus, it’s easy to see why it’s our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

