TAMPA, Fla. — We’re happy to announce Chiles Elementary School in Tampa as our 10News School the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

The school opened in 2001 and it’s been an “A” school since then.

The school’s administration attributes the continued success to the teachers, students, parents and the community support.

Inside the classroom, you find fifth grade students each with their own laptop to use in class, thanks to grant funding.

Book Buddies pairs kindergartners through second grade with students in third through fifth to read a book together.

The books are provided to each student by the PTA to keep and build their home library. The learning doesn’t outside of the classroom

The school offers a variety of afterschool and before-school programs for students. It’s easy to see why it’s our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

