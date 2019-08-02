ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re happy to announce North Shore Elementary School as our 10News School the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

It’s Literacy Week, but at North Shore, students prioritize reading year-round. Four years ago, the administration started One School, One Book.

Each year a book is selected and a calendar is sent to all the students with a reading schedule.

The idea is to have the entire school reading the same book at the same time. The older students read the chapters themselves, while the younger Knights read with their parents. When the book is finished, the students celebrate with a spaghetti dinner.

The reading doesn’t stop there. Students also compete in the Battle of the Books. They read books based on their grade level from a statewide list, then are quizzed at the school and then can move on to the district competition.

To celebrate students, the school holds an assembly one Monday a month known as Majestic Monday. Students, staff and teachers are recognized for accomplishments in front of the school community and parents who choose to attend. The recognition builds pride and ownership.

With so much to taking place on one campus, it’s easy to see why it’s our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

