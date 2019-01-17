TAMPA, Fla. — We’re happy to announce Tampa Bay Technical High School as our 10News School the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

This school earned itself some serious bragging rights. For the second year in a row, it has the highest graduation rate in the district. The graduation rate is 99.1 percent, up 1.5 percent from last year.

The school was only a few students shy of reaching a perfect graduation rate. Walking on the campus this week, it’s easy to see why.

The entire school is made up of a variety of magnet programs including: Collision Repair & Paint Refinishing, Transportation Services, Business Health Administration, Commercial Art Academy, Computer Systems Technology/Cisco Academy, Culinary Arts, Early Childhood Education, NJROTC, Welding, Cardiovascular Assisting, Allied Health Assisting, dental Aide, Exercise Science, Medical Laboratory Assistance, Radiology, Emergency Medical Responder, Academy of Veterinary Science and Academy of Architecture.

With so much to be proud of, it’s easy to see why it’s our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If you have a recommendation for 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured to 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools.

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #SendTo10. That way we can find your photos and post them here!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.