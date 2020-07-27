Help 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies

Westfield Countryside is hosting a month-long school supply drive.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — With the school year approaching, whether learning from home or in a classroom, the need for supplies is real.

Westfield Countryside is hosting a month-long school supply drive benefiting the "Stuff the Bus" initiative.

The drive began on July 15 and ends on Aug. 15.

There are multiple ways you can donate, including an event on Friday at the shopping center.

Just head to 27001 U.S. Highway 91 N in Clearwater on Friday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You can bring your donation inside the shopping center or drive through the contactless drop-off area outside the center near the Pinellas County Schools bus.

List of School Supplies Needed:

3-Ring Binders

Notebook Paper

Pocket Folders

Highlighters

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Pencil Sharpener

Water-based Markers

Rulers

Backpacks

Glue Sticks

White Glue

Scissors

Ballpoint Pens

No. 2 Pencils

Notebooks

Erasers

Index Cards

10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of the event.

