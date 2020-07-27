Help 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — With the school year approaching, whether learning from home or in a classroom, the need for supplies is real.
Westfield Countryside is hosting a month-long school supply drive benefiting the "Stuff the Bus" initiative.
The drive began on July 15 and ends on Aug. 15.
There are multiple ways you can donate, including an event on Friday at the shopping center.
Just head to 27001 U.S. Highway 91 N in Clearwater on Friday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
You can bring your donation inside the shopping center or drive through the contactless drop-off area outside the center near the Pinellas County Schools bus.
List of School Supplies Needed:
- 3-Ring Binders
- Notebook Paper
- Pocket Folders
- Highlighters
- Crayons
- Colored Pencils
- Pencil Sharpener
- Water-based Markers
- Rulers
- Backpacks
- Glue Sticks
- White Glue
- Scissors
- Ballpoint Pens
- No. 2 Pencils
- Notebooks
- Erasers
- Index Cards
10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of the event.
