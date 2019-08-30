LAKELAND, Fla. — Two Tampa Bay counties announced they will be canceling classes through Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Schools will already be closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

Highlands County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the closures Friday afternoon, adding students will not have classes through Wednesday, September 4.

Polk County also announced it will be canceling its classes for students through Wednesday in response to Hurricane Dorian. Schools are expected to resume for Polk on Thursday, Sept. 5, the county announced.

"The decision to close schools and offices was made in collaboration with Polk County Emergency Management personnel," Polk County Schools announced in a press release.

The closures do not impact charter or private schools.

All Polk County school activities, athletics, and other school-sponsored events will be canceled through Wednesday as well.