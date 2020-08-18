Tampa YMCAs and Hillsborough Education Foundation collecting school supplies for kids in need

The school supply drive runs through Aug. 30.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is teaming up with Hillsborough Education Foundation to collect school supplies for more than 150,000 students in need.

The Teaching Tools Resource Center at the Education Foundation was wiped out because of COVID-19 because it distributed the supplies to students. Now it needs your help to restock and help kids get ready for school.

As with many things, the need is greater this year because more families are having financial issues.

"I've never heard my staff say we're in jeopardy of running out of pencils or some of the very core, basic things and we are really concerned at this point that we'll be able to get enough supplies to launch this year and also sustain us throughout the year which is what we typically have relied on this time frame to do," says Kim Jowell, CEO Hillsborough Education Foundation.

To give you an idea, annually the Hillsborough Education Foundation gives about $3 million worth of school supplies.

The drive runs through Aug. 30.

You can drop off supplies at any of these locations:

BOB GILBERTSON CENTRAL CITY FAMILY YMCA • 110 E. Palm Ave. • Tampa, FL 33602

BOB SIERRA NORTH TAMPA YMCA • 4029 Northdale Rd. • Tampa, FL 33624

CAMPO FAMILY YMCA • 3414 Culbreath Rd. • Valrico, FL 33596

DOWNTOWN YMCA • 104 S. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602

NEW TAMPA FAMILY YMCA • 16221 Compton Dr. • Tampa, FL 33647

NORTH BRANDON FAMILY YMCA • 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. • Seffner, FL 33584

NORTHWEST HILLSBOROUGH FAMILY YMCA • 8950 W. Waters Ave. • Tampa, FL 33615

PLANT CITY FAMILY YMCA • 1507 YMCA Place • Plant City, FL 33563

SOUTH TAMPA FAMILY YMCA • 4411 S. Himes Ave. • Tampa, FL 33611

SPURLINO FAMILY YMCA • 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. • Gibsonton, FL 33534

YMCA CAMP CRISTINA • 9840 Balm Riverview Road. • Riverview, FL 33569

Donation bins will be set up in the lobbies to collect these most-needed school supplies:

Backpacks

Calculators

Children’s Books (K-12)

Compasses/Protractors

Composition Books

Copy Paper

Crayons (24 Count)

Dividers

Dry Erase Markers

Glue Sticks

Headphones

Highlighters

Index Cards

Large Pink Erasers

Pencils

Pens

Pocket Folders

Rulers

Scissors

Washable Markers

Teachers are also in need of these personal care items for their students:

Deodorant

Feminine Care Products

Hand Sanitizer

Toothbrush/Toothpaste

Soap/Shampoo

Tissue Boxes/Packs

You can also donate online by clicking here.

