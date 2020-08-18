Tampa YMCAs and Hillsborough Education Foundation collecting school supplies for kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is teaming up with Hillsborough Education Foundation to collect school supplies for more than 150,000 students in need.
The Teaching Tools Resource Center at the Education Foundation was wiped out because of COVID-19 because it distributed the supplies to students. Now it needs your help to restock and help kids get ready for school.
As with many things, the need is greater this year because more families are having financial issues.
"I've never heard my staff say we're in jeopardy of running out of pencils or some of the very core, basic things and we are really concerned at this point that we'll be able to get enough supplies to launch this year and also sustain us throughout the year which is what we typically have relied on this time frame to do," says Kim Jowell, CEO Hillsborough Education Foundation.
To give you an idea, annually the Hillsborough Education Foundation gives about $3 million worth of school supplies.
The drive runs through Aug. 30.
You can drop off supplies at any of these locations:
- BOB GILBERTSON CENTRAL CITY FAMILY YMCA • 110 E. Palm Ave. • Tampa, FL 33602
- BOB SIERRA NORTH TAMPA YMCA • 4029 Northdale Rd. • Tampa, FL 33624
- CAMPO FAMILY YMCA • 3414 Culbreath Rd. • Valrico, FL 33596
- DOWNTOWN YMCA • 104 S. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602
- NEW TAMPA FAMILY YMCA • 16221 Compton Dr. • Tampa, FL 33647
- NORTH BRANDON FAMILY YMCA • 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. • Seffner, FL 33584
- NORTHWEST HILLSBOROUGH FAMILY YMCA • 8950 W. Waters Ave. • Tampa, FL 33615
- PLANT CITY FAMILY YMCA • 1507 YMCA Place • Plant City, FL 33563
- SOUTH TAMPA FAMILY YMCA • 4411 S. Himes Ave. • Tampa, FL 33611
- SPURLINO FAMILY YMCA • 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. • Gibsonton, FL 33534
- YMCA CAMP CRISTINA • 9840 Balm Riverview Road. • Riverview, FL 33569
Donation bins will be set up in the lobbies to collect these most-needed school supplies:
- Backpacks
- Calculators
- Children’s Books (K-12)
- Compasses/Protractors
- Composition Books
- Copy Paper
- Crayons (24 Count)
- Dividers
- Dry Erase Markers
- Glue Sticks
- Headphones
- Highlighters
- Index Cards
- Large Pink Erasers
- Pencils
- Pens
- Pocket Folders
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Washable Markers
Teachers are also in need of these personal care items for their students:
- Deodorant
- Feminine Care Products
- Hand Sanitizer
- Toothbrush/Toothpaste
- Soap/Shampoo
- Tissue Boxes/Packs
You can also donate online by clicking here.
