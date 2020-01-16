TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board is a step closer to selecting a new a superintendent for the country's 7th largest school district. The Board spent the bulk of the day interviewing seven candidates today to narrow it down to three semi-finalists who will be back for a final interview next Tuesday, January 21st. The semi-finalists are the Superintendent from Clay County Addison Davis, the Superintendent from Longmont, Colorado Dr. Don Haddad, and the Regional Superintendent from Palm Beach County Dr. Peter Licata.

Earlier in the school year, the Board hired the search firm Ray and Associates. The team gave them 51 candidates to sort through, and earlier this month, board members started narrowing that list.



Today, each candidate had the opportunity to give three minutes of opening remarks, then each board member asked him or her the same question with five minutes to respond, and then the candidate could give a closing summary. Afterwards, the board members would score their answers with a matrix, but that's not the deciding factor. The board will have the final say on who is chosen.

Here's how the school board members scored each candidate's interview:

