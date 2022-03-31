USF unveils new $42 million state-of-the-art research center

It’s designed to become a link between cutting-edge companies, the university and the Tampa Bay area’s business community.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida has opened its brand-new research center.

It’s designed to become a link between cutting-edge companies, the university and the Tampa Bay area’s business community. Occupied by inventors and entrepreneurs with an eye toward what’s next.

“This project was built with tenants focused on sustainability, flexibility, community and technology,” said USF Vice President of Innovation Sylvia Thomas. “And how we can continue to make an impact in terms of societal change.”

The 120,000 square foot, $42-million project is uniquely equipped for lab research, making it exceptionally attractive to companies looking for rare, high-end infrastructure.

It’s also right on USF's campus with access to its resources, students and faculty.

“It is a place for collaboration. It is a place to bring researchers. The best and brightest minds. To come here and be able to collaborate with other distinguished faculty,” said USF President Rhea Law. “To come up with new solutions, to think about the things that we need to be doing in our world to solve problems.”

The university is also looking for companies that will not only work with its students but hire them once they graduate. Keeping that investment local and building on the region’s reputation as one of the top places to be for cutting-edge research.

“Demand for life science space, particularly those with lab space is at an all-time high,” said the Tampa Bay Economic Council’s Craig Richards. “And Tampa is on a national and international stage like we’ve never seen before.”

USF is still looking for its first new tenant, but it wants businesses that can benefit from working with each other as well as the university on some of its future goals and initiatives.

The innovation research center builds on the success of its two earlier buildings which have nearly been fully occupied since first being constructed in 2005.

Innovations there have made USF 15th in the world when it comes to universities being granted patents.