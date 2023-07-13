USF's new ship could carry more students toward ocean science careers

Innovative technology and the ability to operate further out to sea make the new vessel a crucial addition to the college's fleet.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new research boat has docked at The University of South Florida, and leaders say it is now the most technologically advanced ship in the college's fleet.

Research Western Vessel Flyer, a vessel granted to USF's Florida Institute of Oceanography, will be able to take ocean science students on research and engineering expeditions beyond Florida waters, the college said in a news release. USF officials are confident these new tools will help lead more students to real-world opportunities in oceanography.

“Our rapidly changing oceans require diverse perspectives, innovative technologies and approaches, and science-based decision-making,” FIO Director Monty Graham said in a statement. “We are excited to create the programming we need so that the Western Flyer, with all of its high-tech functionality, becomes not only a dynamic platform for the research itself but one through which we can advance the ocean science workforce.”