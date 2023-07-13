USF's new ship could carry more students toward ocean science careers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new research boat has docked at The University of South Florida, and leaders say it is now the most technologically advanced ship in the college's fleet.
Research Western Vessel Flyer, a vessel granted to USF's Florida Institute of Oceanography, will be able to take ocean science students on research and engineering expeditions beyond Florida waters, the college said in a news release. USF officials are confident these new tools will help lead more students to real-world opportunities in oceanography.
“Our rapidly changing oceans require diverse perspectives, innovative technologies and approaches, and science-based decision-making,” FIO Director Monty Graham said in a statement. “We are excited to create the programming we need so that the Western Flyer, with all of its high-tech functionality, becomes not only a dynamic platform for the research itself but one through which we can advance the ocean science workforce.”
The 117-foot twin-hulled ship, which would take students on expeditions as far as the north Caribbean Sea, includes technologies like a remotely operated vehicle to study the deepest parts of the Gulf of Mexico and live stream video and data to research collaborators on land.
The Western Flyer was granted to USF by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute as part of an educational program called Peerside. The mentorship-based program is launching this summer with a group of students who will explore ocean science careers, make professional connections and conduct research, the university said. The program is being supported by the Schmidt Ocean Institute and the Schmidt Family Institute.
"Early-career experiences at sea are important for inspiring and encouraging the next generation of scientists, maritime professionals and educators," Schmidt's Executive Director Jyotika Virmani said in the statement.