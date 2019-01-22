ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A University of South Florida St. Petersburg representative said “human error” was to blame for about 430 people receiving acceptance emails when they should have been rejected.

USF St. Petersburg Director of Marketing and Communications Carrie O’Brion issued the following statement in an email to 10News:

"We were dismayed to learn that about 430 acceptance emails were mistakenly sent on Saturday due to human error. As educators, we understand the disappointment and distress such a mistake can cause. We apologize to all of the affected students and their families and are taking immediate steps to ensure this never happens again. We will reach out to every individual student who received the incorrect email to discuss possible pathways for admission to USF St. Petersburg in the future."

