Can't get to campus? Take a virtual tour

The pandemic has changed the way in-person visits work on college campuses. Now students can check out more than 200 from their homes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Students can't do in-person campus visits and tours because of the pandemic.

So, nearly 200 colleges from 39 states and nine countries are part of the Collegewise virtual college fair.

You can check them all out right from the comfort of your own home. They're grouped into regions, allowing time for each to give you a glimpse into campus.

"I think a lot of students are actually going to discover a few options. Your mind gets opened up a little bit when you're like, I came for this school, but this school sounds pretty cool too," said Arun Ponnusamy, Chief Academic Officer for Collegewise.

It includes six schools from Florida: Florida Memorial, Florida Southern College, Full Sail University, Lynn University, Saint Leo University and the University of South Florida.

The next virtual college fair is Oct. 26-27.

There are also sessions on financial aid, how to write an essay and what questions to ask yourself about what kind of school you're looking for.

Learn more and register here.

