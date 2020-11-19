Dream job? Website will pay you $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

The reviews company will also cover the cost of a year-long subscription to seven streaming services.

TAMPA, Fla. — It might not be the long-term career change you've been considering. But, we may have found a short-term dream job to get you through the holidays.

Reviews.org is looking for somebody to binge-watch holiday movies.

The "Chief Holiday Cheermeister" would be paid $2,500 and get gift cards to cover one-year subscriptions to seven streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

"And you get unlimited hot cocoa breaks and a fast-tracked application to the 'nice' list," Reviews.org writes on its website.

So, what are the job requirements? You have to have a streaming device and watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. After each film, you'd fill out a short survey.

The Cheermeister gets to pick the movies, but Reviews.org put together some recommendations, including Home Alone and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

"We might even let you count Die Hard," the website said.

Anybody interested can apply between now and 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 4. The winner will be announced Dec. 7 on the Reviews.org YouTube channel.

Entrants must be 18 and older and eligible to work in the United States.

