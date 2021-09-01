Joe Rogan gets COVID-19 after shows in Tampa and Orlando

'Crazy times we're living in,' he said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Standup comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan revealed Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

The 54-year-old said he began feeling rundown after Saturday's stand-up show at the Amway Center in Orlando. It came a day after his appearance at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Rogan explained he got a headache and felt ill, separating himself from the rest of his family as a precaution. He then developed a fever and sweats before getting confirmation he had the virus.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" host said he underwent a list of treatments, including monoclonal antibody treatments, Z-Pak, prednisone, an NAD drip and a vitamin drip. Rogan also said he was treated with ivermectin – the medicine meant for killing parasites in large animals – which the FDA has warned against as a treatment for humans.

"A wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily," Rogan, who said he feels better now, told fans in an Instagram video.

As CBS affiliate WPEC explains, Rogan has suggested he's not against coronavirus vaccinations – but he doesn't support vaccine mandates. He recently offered to refund fans who aren't vaccinated but already bought tickets to his New York City show, where inoculations are required to see indoor entertainment.