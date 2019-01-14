With a new season of CBS' 'Celebrity Big Brother' comes a whole new batch of star-studded characters.

Twelve new celebrity houseguests will live together along with 80 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones that capture their every move throughout the day.

The houseguests will play for the grand prize of $250,000. And, every week, one or more houseguests will be evicted.

Are you ready for the cast list?

Jonathan Bennett, 37 is an actor and model known for his movie roles in "Mean Girls" and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2."

Tamar Braxton, 41 is a singer/songwriter and actress. She is known as a founding member of the R&B group, 'The Braxtons.'

Kandi Burruss, 42 is a singer/songwriter, actress, and businesswoman. She is known for her role in the group 'Xscape' and won a Grammy for her writing contribution to the 1992 song "No Scrubs."

Tom Green, 47 is a Canadian comedian, actor, filmmaker, and talk show host. He gained notoriety with his MTV show 'The Tom Green Show.'

Lolo Jones, 36 is three-time Olympian, three-time World Champion, and American Record Holder as a hurdler and bobsledder. She specializes in the 60-meter and 100-meter hurdles.

Kato Kaelin, 59 is an actor and radio/television personality. He first gained notoriety as a witness during the O.J. Simpson murder case.

Joey Lawrence, 42 is an actor, musician, and game show host. He's known for his role in the sitcom 'Blossom' and for starring in the series "Brotherly Love."

Ryan Lochte, 34 is a 12-time Olympic medalist and American swimmer who has won seven individual Olympic medals. He is the second-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history, behind Michael Phelps.

Dina Lohan, 56 is a television personality who became famous as the mother and manager of Lindsay Lohan.

Natalie Eva Marie, 34 is an actress, fashion designer, fitness model, and former professional wrestler. She is known professionally as Eva Marie and signed a contract with WWE in Orlando in 2013.

Anthony Scaramucci, 55 is a financier, entrepreneur, and political consultant who was briefly named the White House Director of Communications in 2017. He is nicknamed "The Mooch."

Ricky Williams, 41 is a former, two-time All-American football running back and Heisman Trophy winner. He started playing at the University of Texas and played 12 seasons in the NFL and one season in the Canadian Football League.

To read more about the celebrity contestants, click here.

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 21.

