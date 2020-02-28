PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Families are putting in some sweat equity to have a home to call their own.
10 News Photojournalist Deb Whiteside shows you how the Cottner family is ready for the finishing touches in Pinellas Park.
There are 75 Habitat homes going up in the Tellor Estates Development so you will likely hear about more homecomings in the future.
Our 10News colleagues worked on one as part of our company's Make a Difference Day back in October.
A $30,000 grant from the 10News/TEGNA Foundation will help landscape all the houses in Tellor Estates.
