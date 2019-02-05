Firefighters are battling a building fire in Zephyrhills.

Pasco Fire Rescue crews are helping Zephyrhills firefighters work to contain the fire, which broke out at Jerry's Crystal Bar on Gall Boulevard.

The flames and billowing smoke became visible around lunchtime Thursday.

The Zephyrhills Veterinary Clinic next to Jerry's Crystal Bar said they were operating with no power and their phone lines were down. They said all their patients are safe and they are in the process of contacting pet owners who have patients there.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

