ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Let's get ready to race... well, build!

Track building will officially begin Tuesday for the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The construction will start at 10:30 a.m. near Albert Whitted Park, on Dan Wheldon Way between Turns 10 and 11.

The track will be 1.8 miles long and have 14 turns total.

Tons of drivers and race operators will be downtown for the track building kickoff!

The 16th annual Firestone Grand Prix is coming up on March 13-15 in downtown St. Pete.

Tickets for the weekend-long event start at $85 and can be purchased through the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg's official website.