NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — An elderly Florida couple died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning after police say they left their car running inside their garage.

The New Smyrna Beach police say 93-year-old William Whitehurst and his 91-year-old wife, Dorothy, were found dead Sunday inside their condominium by a neighbor who went to check on them.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports they were found dead in their bedroom, which is directly above the garage.

There was no sign of trauma. An officer checked the garage and found that the car's ignition was turned to the ‘on’ position but had run out of gas and the battery was dead.

Officers said a test of the vehicle interior showed levels of carbon monoxide that would incapacitate or kill.

