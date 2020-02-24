TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —

The Florida legislature’s current session comes to a close in three weeks and they still have a lot of business to take care of.

So far the biggest piece of legislation passed has been a bill requiring girls under the age of 18 to get parent's permission before having an abortion.

The Senate is looking at Senate Bill 346 which would give judges the flexibility to change the minimum sentence for drug offenses. Meaning a judge could lower a sentence of a specific case based on the level of the charge and if it is a first time offender.

The House is debating Bill 659 which would make it okay for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to use drones to hunt invasive Burmese pythons on other public land.

The biggest hold up in getting these issues voted on is the legislatures debate over a new state budget. Once a budget is passed a lot of these other bills will be voted on.

