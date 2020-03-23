FLORIDA, USA — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida's Department of Environmental Protection closed all Florida state parks effective Monday, March 23.

Florida State Parks tweeted the announcement Sunday:

DEP says it is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to maximize social distancing and avoid gatherings larger than 10 people.

It said, "We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we work to prioritize the welfare of our communities and staff. We look forward to welcoming you again to our award winning state parks as soon as possible."

